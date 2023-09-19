W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

