W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.6% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

