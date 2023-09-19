W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

