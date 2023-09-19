W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

