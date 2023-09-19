W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $933,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.36. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

