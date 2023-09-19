W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after buying an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after buying an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

