W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

