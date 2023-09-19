W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 5,242 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 1,118,498 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 945,968 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

