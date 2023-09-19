W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.07.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $514.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $524.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

