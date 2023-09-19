W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 7.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $693.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $722.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

