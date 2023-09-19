Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $358.60 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.62. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.