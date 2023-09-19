WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,276,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 72,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,427. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.