WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 308.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.16. 167,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

