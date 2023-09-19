WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 181,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

