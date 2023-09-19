WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

VB traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $194.16. 167,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

