WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. 3,778,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,745,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.