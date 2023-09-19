WBH Advisory Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 237,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

