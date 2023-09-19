WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 848,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

