WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,245,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,033. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

