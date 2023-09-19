WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.26. 263,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.89.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

