WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 5,975 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 216,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 81,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $47.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,994. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

