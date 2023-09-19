WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 807 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

