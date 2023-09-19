WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.97. 730,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,253. The company has a market capitalization of $544.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.56 and a 200 day moving average of $439.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.