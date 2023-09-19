Wealth CMT Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 22.2% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 1,046,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

