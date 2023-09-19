Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 2nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.