Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 2nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
