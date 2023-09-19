Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

