Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 508,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

