Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYI opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

