Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

