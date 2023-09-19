Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

