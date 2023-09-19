Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $6.96.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.