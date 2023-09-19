Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MNP stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

