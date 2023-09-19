Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $904.00.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

REGN stock opened at $824.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $784.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.