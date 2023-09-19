Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. RH makes up about 3.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RH worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $8,790,980 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Get Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Down 3.7 %

RH opened at $292.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.