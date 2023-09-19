Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,111 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 3.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

