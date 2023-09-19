Weybosset Research & Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $221.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

