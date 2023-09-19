Weybosset Research & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.08% of Charge Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charge Enterprises
In related news, Director Justin Deutsch acquired 105,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $48,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,168 shares in the company, valued at $496,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $78,744. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Charge Enterprises Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of CRGE stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charge Enterprises Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
Read More
