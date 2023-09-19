Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $202.66.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- How to Invest in Energy
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.