Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.