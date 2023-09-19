Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

