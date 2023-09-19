Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 5.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HXL opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

View Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.