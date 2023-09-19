Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 3.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.