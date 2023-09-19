Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

