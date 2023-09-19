Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($52.64) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.56) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,038.57 ($50.03).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTB

Whitbread Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,628 ($44.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,628.99, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,462.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($45.94).

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($43.00) per share, for a total transaction of £31,239 ($38,695.65). Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.