Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWR opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

