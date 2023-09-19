Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.