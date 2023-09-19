Windsor Group LTD Buys 308 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

