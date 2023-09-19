Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

VONG opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

