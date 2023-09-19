Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 2.5 %

American Express stock opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

