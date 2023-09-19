Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

