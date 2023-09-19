Windsor Group LTD Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

